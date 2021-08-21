IPL 2021: Apart from Buttler, Rajasthan Royals' (RR) English pace bowler Jofra Archer, who is nursing an elbow injury that forced him to sit out of the ongoing series against India, will also miss the lucrative league.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: England Wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler will not be part of the remainder of IPL 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as he and her wife Louise are expecting a second child soon, Rajasthan Royals announced on Saturday.

"English cricketers Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler will not be available for the remainder of IPL 2021. The franchise wishes Jofra Archer good health and a swift recovery, and Jos Buttler and his wife Louise a happy, healthy second baby," said RR in a statement.

Rajasthan Royals are currently placed at number 5 position after managing three wins and six points from seven matches. The team will be facing Punjab Kings on September 21 at the Dubai International Stadium. In their last match before the series had got postponed, Rajasthan had defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 55 runs.

The franchise has brought in New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Glenn Phillips as Buttler's replacement. "New Zealand's Glenn Phillips... will be joining the Royals squad for the remainder of IPL 2021 to be held in the UAE from 19th September 2021. The right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman from Auckland is currently part of Barbados Royals franchise in the CPL," added RR."

The 24-year-old Phillips represents Auckland in New Zealand's domestic cricket, and made his international debut for New Zealand during a bilateral T20I series against South Africa in 2017.

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.



Posted By: Talibuddin Khan