The team management of all IPL franchisees are worried as they are waiting for approval by the cricket boards of Australia and England for their players to join the cash-rich league which will resume from September 19.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The remaining matches of Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) will be played from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, ahead of the resumption of IPL 2021, which was paused due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, the IPL teams have found themselves in a bit of trouble. The reason behind the worry of teams is a deadline from the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI).

As per the BCCI's deadline, the IPL teams have to submit their final teams by August 20. The BCCI has set this deadline for all 8 teams playing the IPL 2021. The team management of all IPL franchisees are worried as they are waiting for approval by the cricket boards of Australia and England for their players to join the cash-rich league which will resume from September 19 and will go on till October.

Earlier, Cricket Australia (CA) and England Cricket Board (ECB) had said that it is up to the players whether they want to participate in the IPL or not. The players' availability in the matches depends on the mandatory quarantine rule, which will affect the joining of the players from abroad.

Speaking to InsideSport, a franchise official said, “We have to send the team by August 20, but I cannot confirm whether all foreign players will be available. We are still in talks with some players. Meanwhile, a good point is that the T20 World Cup will take place in the UAE and this gives us confidence that all players will be available, but we are still waiting for the final confirmation of some players."

Chennai Super Kings is the only team that has its own full team. Rajasthan Royals are in trouble as the participation of Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes in the league after Jofra Archer is still under doubt. England has a busy international schedule this year. After the T20 World Cup, they will tour Australia for the Ashes and then tour the West Indies. In such a situation, the players can take a rest or the board can also give them rest.

Another franchise official said, "Yes, BCCI's delay in officially responding played a part in last-minute trouble. We have been hearing about players' availability in the news, but BCCI has officially announced the release in August. I have confirmed it only. So the deadline of August 20 is a bit early for us, but if it is the norm, we will follow that."

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan