IPL 2021: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will conduct the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League in India and has earmarked five stadiums for the tournament.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will conduct the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League in India and has earmarked five stadiums for the tournament. According to a report by Times of India, the much-awaited tournament will commence in the second week of April and conclude in the first week of June.

The board has earmarked five stadiums for the league: Brabourne Stadium, Wankhede Stadium, DY Patil Stadium, and Reliance Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai, along with Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on the outskirts stadium in Pune, the newspaper said. Besides these, the Motera Stadium will be used for the knock-out matches of the tournament beginning in the last week of May.

The tournament will be held after the Test, ODI, and T20 series between India and England beginning in the first week of February. The development comes days after the board decided against hosting the Ranji Trophy this year.

The 13th edition of IPL was held in the United Arab Emirates from September 19 to November 10, last year, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament had marked the return of Indian players in the competitive cricket after nearly six months. Mumbai Indians had won the tournament for a record-extending fifth time.

The board will conduct the player auction for the upcoming edition of IPL on April 18 in Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai. India will already have hosted two test matches against England and the smooth conduct of the series, or otherwise may become a factor on which the board take a final call on whether to conduct IPL in India or outside. The coronavirus cases have reduced significantly in the country over the past few weeks, while the country has also kicked off the mass inoculation drive.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja