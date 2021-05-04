IPL 2021: With the coronavirus hitting the IPL which has led to postponement of matches, the BCCI is reportedly is discussing to move the remaining matches to Mumbai from May 7.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: After two players of Kolkata Knight Righers and the bowling coach of Chennai Super Kings tested positive for COVID-19, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is discussing to move the remaining IPL 2021 matches to Mumbai, according to an NDTV report.

As per the report, the Bangalore and Kolkata legs of the IPL may be scrapped. The teams are currently in Ahmedabad where matches are scheduled to be played till May 8.

Monday's match in Ahmedabad had to be rescheduled after two Kolkata Knight Riders players tested positive for COVID-19 while three non-playing members of the Chennai Super Kings franchise have also contracted the virus in Delhi.

KKR players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for COVID-19 and this led to the IPL rescheduling Monday's match between KKR and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad.

In Delhi, five ground staff of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) tested positve for the virus and were isolated. Later, DDCA president Rohan Jaitley said the staff members who tested positive were not on duty.

As per reports, the entire CSK squad has been put in hard quarantine thus eliminating the possibility of a contest. The step was taken after CSK bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji was tested positive and was in contact with the players.

As per the Board's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), anyone who has come in contact with an infected person has to undergo six days of hard quarantine and return three negative RT-PCR reports during the course of it.

"Tomorrow's match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium between CSK and RR will be rescheduled as per SOP rules. As Balaji was in contact with the players, all of them have gone into hard quarantine. They are supposed to be tested everyday," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

If the tournament is moved to Mumbai, then Kolkata and Bengaluru would be missing out on their quota of games. Another view is to keep the games in the venues currently being used -- Delhi and Ahmedabad.

"If you see when matches were being held in Mumbai and Chennai, things were under control. The trouble started after teams began were travelling from one city to another," a franchise official said.

Though it is being played in a bio-secure bubble without spectators, the league has faced fierce social media criticism for continuing in the midst of the pandemic. The Australian trio of Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson have cut short their IPL stints to return home last week.

Australia has since banned all arrivals from India until May 15. Most of the Australian players in the IPL want to fulfill their commitment, the Australian Cricketers' Association said on Tuesday.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta