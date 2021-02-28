IPL 2021: According to a report, the BCCI has shortlisted Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Kolkata to host the IPL 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In what will bring a smile to the faces of cricket loves across the country, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has reportedly shortlisted six cities to conduct the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to a report by The Times of India, the BCCI has shortlisted Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Kolkata to host the IPL 2021. The report claimed that Hyderabad has not been shortlisted because of concerns regarding the local cricket association.

The Times of India report further claimed that the Maharashtra government has given its permission to host games in Mumbai amid a surge in COVID-19 cases but said that the matches will be played without spectators.

However, in other cities, the Times of India report said that 50 per cent of fans will be allowed. The report said that the IPL will be held from the second week of April to the opening week of June and franchises have been informed about the decision.

"The format of the tournament will not change. It's the same home-and-away format, with each team hosting seven and travelling for the other seven. That will mean a total of 60 matches like it is conducted every year. The grouping of teams is only to ensure that preparing bio-secure bubbles become easier and there's less confusion," The Times of India quoted an official as saying.

The 13th season of the cash-rich league was held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last year from October to November. However, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly later confirmed that IPL 2021 will be held in India from April. However, he said that the board will confirm the host cities later.

Later, Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal said that Mumbai is the frontrunner to host all the league stage matches of the tournament while the playoffs will be held in Ahmedabad.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma