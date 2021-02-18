IPL 2021 Auctions: Krishnappa Gowtham was picked by Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings for a whopping Rs 9.25 crore for the upcoming 14th season of the IPL.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Krishnappa Gowtham, the young Indian all-rounder, on Thursday scripted history after he became the most expensive uncapped player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after he was picked for Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings for a whopping Rs 9.25 crore.

The bid to buy Gowtham was made interesting by Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. However, the Chennai Super Kings brought the dashing all-rounder for Rs 9.25 crore.

Gowtham, who had a base price of Rs 20 lakh, is the second all-rounder brought by the MS Dhoni-led side. Before buying the 32-year-old all-rounder, Chennai Super Kings had brought star England cricketer Moeen Ali.

Cheteshwar Pujara returns to IPL after six years

Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings also bought Indian Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara for Rs 50 Lakhs on Thursday. This marked the return of Pujara to the cash-rich league after nearly six years.

Pujara has played 30 games in the IPL and will now don the yellow jersey for the former champions. He last played in IPL for Punjab in 2014, the year they reached the final. The 32-year-old, who is one of the biggest match-winners for India in Tests, has scored 390 runs in the IPL at a strike rate of close to 100.

Here is the Chennai Super Kings squad:

Retained Players: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore

Players brought in the IPL 2021 Auction: Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara

