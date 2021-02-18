IPL 2021 Auctions: Apart from Morris, New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson also grabbed the attention of the franchise owners who were ready to pay big for fast bowlers and all-rounders.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: South African all-rounder Chris Morris on Thursday catched the attention of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises as he became the most expensive buy in the history of the cash-rich league. Morris, who was released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore this year, was bought by Rajasthan Royals for a whopping Rs 16.25 crore.

Apart from Morris, New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson also grabbed the attention of the franchise owners who were ready to pay big for fast bowlers and all-rounders. Jamieson, who had a base price of Rs 75 lakh, was finally bought by Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 15 crore.

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who had a poor IPL 2020 season, was once again in the eyes of IPL teams. For Maxwell, the bidding was opened by Kolkata Knight Riders but it became a two-way war between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In the end, Maxwell was bought by Virat Kohli's side for Rs 14.25 crore. "We wanted to get an X-factor player and we are delighted to get Maxwell," RCB Director of Cricket Mike Hesson said.

Jhye Richardson, who has been dubbed has future of Australian fast bowling line-up, also catched the attention on Thursday and went for a whopping Rs 14 crore to Punjab Kings. The 24-year-old, who has played two Tests, 13 ODIs and nine T20Is for Australia, was the leading wicket-taker in the recent Big Bash League.

Punjab paid a big amount -- Rs 8 crore -- for another Australian pacer, the uncapped Riley Meredith, making him the costliest uncapped foreign player in the IPL history. The 24-year-old has 43 wickets in 34 T20s that he has played.

Among Indian players, Karnataka's K Gowtham became the most expensive uncapped player to be sold in the history of the IPL. Gowthan was picked by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 9.25 crore. Meanwhile, Shahrukh Khan, named after the Bollywood superstar, was also handsome picked by Punjab Kings for Rs 5.25 crore. He had a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Interestingly, Cheteshwar Pujar also made a return to the IPL after six after Mahendra Singh Dhoni's side picked him for his base price of Rs 50 lakh. Chennai Super Kings also bought Moeen Ali for Rs 7 crore.

"Absolutely buzzing to play for CSK. They have a massive fan base and I can't wait to meet them. I can't wait to play under Dhoni. My teammate Sam Curran is there too. This made my day, made my year," said Moeen in a video message.

Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan was lapped up by KKR for Rs 3.2 crore. He missed the IPL last year as he was serving a ban for failing to report a corrupt approach.

Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile also ended up with a good deal, fetching a Rs 5 crore bid from Mumbai Indians. He had a base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

Australian Steve Smith, who was released by Rajasthan Royals, was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.20 crore, only Rs 20 lakh more than his base price.

At his base price of Rs 1.5 crore, England batsman Dawid Malan was a bargain buy for Punjab Kings, who went into the auction with the maximum purse among eight teams.

Here's the complete list of players at the auctions of the 14th season of the IPL:

1) Karun Nair - Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹50 lakh

2) Alex Hales - Unsold

3) Jason Roy - Unsold

4) Steve Smith - Delhi Capitals - ₹2.2 Crore

5) Evin Lewis - Unsold

6) Aaron Finch - Unsold

7) Hanuma Vihari - Unsold

8) Glenn Maxwell - Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹14.25 crore

9) Kedar Jadhav - Sunrisers Hyderabad - ₹2 crore

10) Shakib Al Hasan - Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹3.2 Crore

11) Moeen Ali - Chennai Super Kings - ₹7 crore

12) Shivam Dube - Rajasthan Royals - ₹4.4 crore

13) Chris Morris - Rajasthan Royals - ₹16.25 crore

14) Dawid Malan - Punjab Kings - ₹1.5 crore

15) Glenn Phillips - Unsold

16) Alex Carey - Unsold

17) Sam Billings - Delhi Capitals - ₹2 crore

18) Kusal Perera - Unsold

19) Adam Milne - Mumbai Indians - ₹3.2 crore

20) Mustafizur Rahman - Rajasthan Royals - ₹1 crore

21) Jhye Richardson - Punjab Kings - ₹14 crore

22) Nathan Coulter-Nile - Mumbai Indians - ₹5 crore

23) Sheldon Cotrell - Unsold

24) Umesh Yadav - Delhi Capitals - ₹1 crore

25) Adil Rashid - Unsold

26) Rahul Sharma - Unsold

27) Mujeeb Ur Rahman - Sunrisers Hyderabad - ₹1.5 crore

28) Harbhajan Singh - Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹2 crore

29) Ish Sodhi - Unsold

30) Piyush Chawla - Mumbai Indians - ₹2.4 crore

31) Qais Ahmad - Unsold

32) Himanshu Rana - Unsold

33) C Hari Nishaanth - Unsold

34) Sachin Baby - Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹20 lakh

35) Rahul Gahlaut - Unsold

36) Rajat Patidar - Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹20 lakh

37) Himmat Singh - Unsold

38) Vishnu Solanki - Unsold

39) Atit Sheth - Unsold

40) Ripal Patel - Delhi Capitals - ₹20 lakh

41) Shahrukh Khan - Punjab Kings - ₹5.25 crore

42) Ayush Badoni - Unsold

43) Venkatesh Iyer - Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹20 lakh

44) Vivek Singh - Unsold

45) K Gowtham - Chennai Super Kings - ₹9.25 crore

46) Vishnu Vinod - Delhi Capitals - ₹20 lakh

47) Sheldon Jackson - Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹20 lakh

48) Kedar Devdhar - Unsold

49) Mohammed Azharuddeen - Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹20 lakh

50) Avi Barot - Unsold

51) Mujtaba Yousuf - Unsold

52) Ankit Rajpoot - Unsold

53) Lukman Meriwala - Delhi Capitals - ₹20 lakh

54) Chetan Sakariya - Rajasthan Royals - ₹1.2 crore

55) Kuldeep Sen - Unsold

56) Riley Meredith - Punjab Kings - ₹8 crore

57) Tushar Deshpande - Unsold

58) M Siddharth - Delhi Capitals - ₹20 lakh

59) Karanveer Singh - Unsold

60) Jagadeesha Suchith - Sunrisers Hyderabad - ₹30 lakh

61) KC Cariappa - Rajasthan Royals - ₹20 lakh

62) Sandeep Lamichhane - Unsold

63) Midhun Sudhesan - Unsold

64) Tejas Baroka - Unsold

65) Rovman Powell - Unsold

66) Shaun Marsh - Unsold

67) Corey Anderson - Unsold

68) Devon Conway - Unsold

69) Darren Bravo - Unsold

70) Rassie van der Dussen - Unsold

71) Cheteshwar Pujara - Chennai Super Kings - ₹50 lakh

72) Martin Guptill - Unsold

73) Pawan Negi - Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹50 lakh

74) Kyle Jamieson - Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹15 crore

75) Ben Cutting - Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹75 lakh

76) Tom Curran - Delhi Capitals - ₹5.25 crore

77) Gurkeerat Singh - Unsold

78) Marnus Labuschagne - Unsold

79) Moises Henriques - Punjab Kings - ₹4.2 crore

80) Varun Aaron - Unsold

81) Oshane Thomas - Unsold

82) Mohit Sharma - Unsold

83) Billy Stanlake - Unsold

84) Mitchell McClenaghan - Unsold

85) Jason Behrendorff - Unsold

86) Naveen Ul Haq - Unsold

87) Karan Sharma - Unsold

88) Utkarsh Singh - Punjab Kings - ₹20 lakh

89) KL Shrijith - Unsold

90) Jalaj Saxena - Punjab Kings - ₹30 lakh

91) Vaibhav Arora - Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹20 lakh

92) Ben Dwarshuis - Unsold

93) G Periyasamy - Unsold

94) Fabian Allen - Punjab Kings - ₹75 lakh

95) Daniel Christian - Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹4.8 crore

96) Liam Livingstone - Rajasthan Royals - ₹75 lakh

97) Thisara Perera - Unsold

98) Ben McDermott - Unsold

99) Matthew Wade - Unsold

100) Sean Abbott - Unsold

101) Siddhesh Lad - Unsold

102) Tejinder Dhillon - Unsold

103) Prerak Mankad - Unsold

104) Suyash Prabhudessai - Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹20 lakh

105) KS Bharat - Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹20 lakh

106) Josh Inglis - Unsold

107) M Harisankar Reddy - Chennai Super Kings - ₹20 lakh

108) Simarjeet Singh - Unsold

109) Kuldip Yadav - Rajasthan Royals - ₹20 lakh

110) Scott Kuggeleijn - Unsold

111) James Neesham - Mumbai Indians - ₹50 lakh

112) Wayne Parnell - Unsold

113) Reece Topley - Unsold

114) Chris Green - Unsold

115) Isuru Udana - Unsold

116) George Linde - Unsold

117) Chaitanya Bishnoi - Unsold

118) Yudhvir Charak - Mumbai Indians - ₹20 lakh

119) Ajay Dev Goud - Unsold

120) K Bhagath Varma - Chennai Super Kings - ₹20 lakh

121) Jack Wildermuth - Unsold

122) Harsh Tyagi - Unsold

123) Gerald Coetzee - Unsold

124) Tim David - Unsold

125) Marco Jansen - Mumbai Indians - ₹20 lakh

126) Pratyush Singh - Unsold

127) Saurabh Kumar - Punjab Kings - ₹20 lakh

128) C Hari Nishanth - Chennai Super Kings - ₹20 lakh

129) Akash Singh - Rajasthan Royals - ₹20 lakh

130) Arjun Tendulkar - Mumbai Indians - ₹20 lakh

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma