IPL 2021 Auctions: Chris Morris most expensive buy, Arjun Tendulkar bought by MI at base price | Check full list here
New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: South African all-rounder Chris Morris on Thursday catched the attention of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises as he became the most expensive buy in the history of the cash-rich league. Morris, who was released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore this year, was bought by Rajasthan Royals for a whopping Rs 16.25 crore.
Apart from Morris, New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson also grabbed the attention of the franchise owners who were ready to pay big for fast bowlers and all-rounders. Jamieson, who had a base price of Rs 75 lakh, was finally bought by Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 15 crore.
Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who had a poor IPL 2020 season, was once again in the eyes of IPL teams. For Maxwell, the bidding was opened by Kolkata Knight Riders but it became a two-way war between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
In the end, Maxwell was bought by Virat Kohli's side for Rs 14.25 crore. "We wanted to get an X-factor player and we are delighted to get Maxwell," RCB Director of Cricket Mike Hesson said.
Jhye Richardson, who has been dubbed has future of Australian fast bowling line-up, also catched the attention on Thursday and went for a whopping Rs 14 crore to Punjab Kings. The 24-year-old, who has played two Tests, 13 ODIs and nine T20Is for Australia, was the leading wicket-taker in the recent Big Bash League.
Punjab paid a big amount -- Rs 8 crore -- for another Australian pacer, the uncapped Riley Meredith, making him the costliest uncapped foreign player in the IPL history. The 24-year-old has 43 wickets in 34 T20s that he has played.
Among Indian players, Karnataka's K Gowtham became the most expensive uncapped player to be sold in the history of the IPL. Gowthan was picked by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 9.25 crore. Meanwhile, Shahrukh Khan, named after the Bollywood superstar, was also handsome picked by Punjab Kings for Rs 5.25 crore. He had a base price of Rs 20 lakh.
Interestingly, Cheteshwar Pujar also made a return to the IPL after six after Mahendra Singh Dhoni's side picked him for his base price of Rs 50 lakh. Chennai Super Kings also bought Moeen Ali for Rs 7 crore.
"Absolutely buzzing to play for CSK. They have a massive fan base and I can't wait to meet them. I can't wait to play under Dhoni. My teammate Sam Curran is there too. This made my day, made my year," said Moeen in a video message.
Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan was lapped up by KKR for Rs 3.2 crore. He missed the IPL last year as he was serving a ban for failing to report a corrupt approach.
Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile also ended up with a good deal, fetching a Rs 5 crore bid from Mumbai Indians. He had a base price of Rs 1.5 crore.
Australian Steve Smith, who was released by Rajasthan Royals, was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.20 crore, only Rs 20 lakh more than his base price.
At his base price of Rs 1.5 crore, England batsman Dawid Malan was a bargain buy for Punjab Kings, who went into the auction with the maximum purse among eight teams.
Here's the complete list of players at the auctions of the 14th season of the IPL:
1) Karun Nair - Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹50 lakh
2) Alex Hales - Unsold
3) Jason Roy - Unsold
4) Steve Smith - Delhi Capitals - ₹2.2 Crore
5) Evin Lewis - Unsold
6) Aaron Finch - Unsold
7) Hanuma Vihari - Unsold
8) Glenn Maxwell - Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹14.25 crore
9) Kedar Jadhav - Sunrisers Hyderabad - ₹2 crore
10) Shakib Al Hasan - Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹3.2 Crore
11) Moeen Ali - Chennai Super Kings - ₹7 crore
12) Shivam Dube - Rajasthan Royals - ₹4.4 crore
13) Chris Morris - Rajasthan Royals - ₹16.25 crore
14) Dawid Malan - Punjab Kings - ₹1.5 crore
15) Glenn Phillips - Unsold
16) Alex Carey - Unsold
17) Sam Billings - Delhi Capitals - ₹2 crore
18) Kusal Perera - Unsold
19) Adam Milne - Mumbai Indians - ₹3.2 crore
20) Mustafizur Rahman - Rajasthan Royals - ₹1 crore
21) Jhye Richardson - Punjab Kings - ₹14 crore
22) Nathan Coulter-Nile - Mumbai Indians - ₹5 crore
23) Sheldon Cotrell - Unsold
24) Umesh Yadav - Delhi Capitals - ₹1 crore
25) Adil Rashid - Unsold
26) Rahul Sharma - Unsold
27) Mujeeb Ur Rahman - Sunrisers Hyderabad - ₹1.5 crore
28) Harbhajan Singh - Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹2 crore
29) Ish Sodhi - Unsold
30) Piyush Chawla - Mumbai Indians - ₹2.4 crore
31) Qais Ahmad - Unsold
32) Himanshu Rana - Unsold
33) C Hari Nishaanth - Unsold
34) Sachin Baby - Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹20 lakh
35) Rahul Gahlaut - Unsold
36) Rajat Patidar - Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹20 lakh
37) Himmat Singh - Unsold
38) Vishnu Solanki - Unsold
39) Atit Sheth - Unsold
40) Ripal Patel - Delhi Capitals - ₹20 lakh
41) Shahrukh Khan - Punjab Kings - ₹5.25 crore
42) Ayush Badoni - Unsold
43) Venkatesh Iyer - Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹20 lakh
44) Vivek Singh - Unsold
45) K Gowtham - Chennai Super Kings - ₹9.25 crore
46) Vishnu Vinod - Delhi Capitals - ₹20 lakh
47) Sheldon Jackson - Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹20 lakh
48) Kedar Devdhar - Unsold
49) Mohammed Azharuddeen - Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹20 lakh
50) Avi Barot - Unsold
51) Mujtaba Yousuf - Unsold
52) Ankit Rajpoot - Unsold
53) Lukman Meriwala - Delhi Capitals - ₹20 lakh
54) Chetan Sakariya - Rajasthan Royals - ₹1.2 crore
55) Kuldeep Sen - Unsold
56) Riley Meredith - Punjab Kings - ₹8 crore
57) Tushar Deshpande - Unsold
58) M Siddharth - Delhi Capitals - ₹20 lakh
59) Karanveer Singh - Unsold
60) Jagadeesha Suchith - Sunrisers Hyderabad - ₹30 lakh
61) KC Cariappa - Rajasthan Royals - ₹20 lakh
62) Sandeep Lamichhane - Unsold
63) Midhun Sudhesan - Unsold
64) Tejas Baroka - Unsold
65) Rovman Powell - Unsold
66) Shaun Marsh - Unsold
67) Corey Anderson - Unsold
68) Devon Conway - Unsold
69) Darren Bravo - Unsold
70) Rassie van der Dussen - Unsold
71) Cheteshwar Pujara - Chennai Super Kings - ₹50 lakh
72) Martin Guptill - Unsold
73) Pawan Negi - Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹50 lakh
74) Kyle Jamieson - Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹15 crore
75) Ben Cutting - Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹75 lakh
76) Tom Curran - Delhi Capitals - ₹5.25 crore
77) Gurkeerat Singh - Unsold
78) Marnus Labuschagne - Unsold
79) Moises Henriques - Punjab Kings - ₹4.2 crore
80) Varun Aaron - Unsold
81) Oshane Thomas - Unsold
82) Mohit Sharma - Unsold
83) Billy Stanlake - Unsold
84) Mitchell McClenaghan - Unsold
85) Jason Behrendorff - Unsold
86) Naveen Ul Haq - Unsold
87) Karan Sharma - Unsold
88) Utkarsh Singh - Punjab Kings - ₹20 lakh
89) KL Shrijith - Unsold
90) Jalaj Saxena - Punjab Kings - ₹30 lakh
91) Vaibhav Arora - Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹20 lakh
92) Ben Dwarshuis - Unsold
93) G Periyasamy - Unsold
94) Fabian Allen - Punjab Kings - ₹75 lakh
95) Daniel Christian - Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹4.8 crore
96) Liam Livingstone - Rajasthan Royals - ₹75 lakh
97) Thisara Perera - Unsold
98) Ben McDermott - Unsold
99) Matthew Wade - Unsold
100) Sean Abbott - Unsold
101) Siddhesh Lad - Unsold
102) Tejinder Dhillon - Unsold
103) Prerak Mankad - Unsold
104) Suyash Prabhudessai - Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹20 lakh
105) KS Bharat - Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹20 lakh
106) Josh Inglis - Unsold
107) M Harisankar Reddy - Chennai Super Kings - ₹20 lakh
108) Simarjeet Singh - Unsold
109) Kuldip Yadav - Rajasthan Royals - ₹20 lakh
110) Scott Kuggeleijn - Unsold
111) James Neesham - Mumbai Indians - ₹50 lakh
112) Wayne Parnell - Unsold
113) Reece Topley - Unsold
114) Chris Green - Unsold
115) Isuru Udana - Unsold
116) George Linde - Unsold
117) Chaitanya Bishnoi - Unsold
118) Yudhvir Charak - Mumbai Indians - ₹20 lakh
119) Ajay Dev Goud - Unsold
120) K Bhagath Varma - Chennai Super Kings - ₹20 lakh
121) Jack Wildermuth - Unsold
122) Harsh Tyagi - Unsold
123) Gerald Coetzee - Unsold
124) Tim David - Unsold
125) Marco Jansen - Mumbai Indians - ₹20 lakh
126) Pratyush Singh - Unsold
127) Saurabh Kumar - Punjab Kings - ₹20 lakh
128) C Hari Nishanth - Chennai Super Kings - ₹20 lakh
129) Akash Singh - Rajasthan Royals - ₹20 lakh
130) Arjun Tendulkar - Mumbai Indians - ₹20 lakh
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma