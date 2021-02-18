IPL 2021 Auctions: Morris became the most expensive buy in the history of the cash-rich league after Rajasthan Royals brought him for Rs 16.25 crore.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: South African all-rounder Chris Morris on Thursday became the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after Rajasthan Royals brought him for Rs 16.25 crore for the 14th season of the cash-rich league.

Before Morris, star Indian all-rounder and 2007 T20I World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh was the most expensive buy in the history of the IPL. Yuvraj was sold for Rs 16 crore to Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) for the 2015 auction.

The bidding war for Morris, who was released last year by the Royal Challengers Bangalore, was started by the Mumbai Indians but was made intense by Rajasthan Royal and Kings XI Punjab. However, the Rajasthan Royal, who will be led by Sanju Samson this year, pipped Punjab Kings to buy Morris.

The 33-year-old all-rounder from South Africa was brought by Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore last year for a staggering Rs 10 crore. He, however, was released this year after he made just nine appearances for the side last season, picking 12 wickets and scoring just 34 runs.

Glenn Maxwell picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 14.25 crore

The auctions of the IPL 2021 also saw an intense bidding battle between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings for Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. Maxwell, who had a poor 13th season of the cash-rich league, was finally brought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 14.25 crore.

Maxwell, who had a base price was Rs 2 crore, was released by Punjab Kings this year. The Kings had brought Maxwell for Rs 10.75 crore for the 2020 edition of the IPL.

Meanwhile, former Australian skipper Steve Smith (base price: Rs 2 crore) was picked for Rs 2.2 crore by Delhi Capitals.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hassan went for Rs 3.2 crore to Kolkata Knight Riders. Moeen Ali went to CSK for Rs 7 crore. India all-rounder Shivam Dube went to RR for 4.4 crore.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma