New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar has registered for the players auction for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. The left-arm seamer, who has been training with Mumbai Indians for the past few years, has enlisted for a base price of Rs 20 lakh, Cricbuzz reported.

A total of 1079 players, including 814 Indians and 213 overseas players, have registered for the auctions scheduled to be held in Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai on February 18. Among these players is former Indian pacer Sreesanth, who has returned to the competitive cricket after a 7-year ban. The pacer, who has set a base price of Rs 75 lakh, had recently said he had got inquires from a few IPL franchises.

Among the prominent Indian players who have registered for the auction after being released by their franchises are: spinner Harbhajan Singh (base price Rs 2 crore), Kedar Jadhav (base price Rs 2 crore), Hanuma Vihari (base price Rs 1 crore), and Cheteshwar Pujara (base price Rs 50 lakh). Moeen Ali, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Colin Ingram, and Mark Wood have registered at a base price of 2 crore, while ace Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has stayed away once again.

By the time the auctions are held, India will already have hosted two test matches against England. The smooth conduct of the series, or otherwise may become a factor on which the board take a final call on whether to conduct IPL in India or outside. The previous edition of IPL was held in the United Arab Emirates from September 19 to November 10, last year, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament had marked the return of Indian players in the competitive cricket after nearly six months. Mumbai Indians had won the tournament for a record-extending fifth time.

