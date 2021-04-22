Mohammed Azharuddin who joined RCB captained by Virat Kohli in Feb this year shared a picture of himself on his Instagram handle posing with the duo. Read on to know

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian Premier League's team Royal Challengers Bangalore's Mohammed Azharuddeen is a big fan of celeb couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Well, no this isn't the only news, the cricketer was left awestruck once he ran into the couple recently and got clicked. Yes, Azharuddin who joined RCB captained by Virat Kohli in Feb this year shared a picture of himself posing with the duo.

In the picture, Anushka is looking oh-so-cute dressed up in a white dress and laced little crop jacket, while Virat looked dapper as usual in an off-white T-shirt and a dull orange pair of shorts. On the other hand, Azharuddeen was dressed in RCB's jersey.

He captioned the image with a dizzy sign as if the player was trying to say that he was starstruck by the two.

Take a look at Mohammed Azharuddeen Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammed Azharuddeen (@azhar_junior_14)

Well, we don't blame Azharuddeen, anyone who'd bump into Virat-Anushka would go crazy.

After, Mohammed Azharuddeen who is 27 years old, dropped the picture, a lot of fans of the three started showing the post with their comments and reactions. One fan wrote, "Hoping to see you in the Playing XI soon." Another one wrote, "Mine Favourites in One Frame," with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, talking about the celeb couple, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the airport as they came back from Chennai where RCB had a match with KKR. The two were there with their daughter Vamika who Anushka was carrying.

For the unversed, the duo became parents in February this year when the actress gave birth to their daughter Vamika. Both Virat and Anushka have shared a glimpse of their little one and have spoken about her in their Instagram posts.

Well, coming back to the starstruck pic of Mohammed Azharuddeen, what do you have to say about that?

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal