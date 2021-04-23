IPL 2021: Earlier, England all-rounder Ben Stokes was also ruled out of the tournament after he fractured his finger during Rajasthan Royals' opening game against Punjab Kings.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: England pacer Jofra Archer was on Friday ruled out of the entire 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to his right elbow injury, confirmed the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). Archer, who plays for Rajasthan Royals, was initially expected to miss the first half of the IPL 2021.

This is the second setback that Rajasthan Royals has faced in this year's IPL. Earlier, England all-rounder Ben Stokes was also ruled out of the tournament after he fractured his finger during Rajasthan Royals' opening game against Punjab Kings.

Talking about Archer, the ECB said that the right-arm quick has returned to bowling "with higher intensity" this week and it will assess his medical progress along with his county side Sussex.

"Archer will now step up his training regime starting next week and will be in full training with Sussex. It is expected that he will return to cricket in the next fortnight if he can continue to bowl and prepare pain-free," it said in an official statement.

"It is hoped that he will be able to up his intensity with his bowling from next week. A further update on his elbow injury will be provided once he has returned to bowling to assess the effectiveness of his recent injection," it added.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals, under the leadership of Sanju Samson, have played four games in the tournament so far, winning just one match. Currently, they sit at the bottom of the points table with just two points and a net run rate (NRR) of minus 1.011.

Following is the complete squad of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2021:

Sanju Samson (captain), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Christopher Morris, Shivam Dube, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Akash Singh and Kuldip Yadav.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma