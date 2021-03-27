IPL 2021: With Shreyas Iyer getting injured, Delhi Capitals would need to look for a new captain to lead them in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Ahead of the beginning of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Delhi Capitals suffered a massive setback after their skipper Shreyas Iyer was ruled out from the tournament due to a shoulder injury he suffered during the ongoing one-day international (ODI) series between India and England.

"Absolutely devastated and gutted for our skipper Shreyas Iyer - stay strong captain - hope for a very quick recovery. Have full faith that you will come back even stronger from this. India needs you in the T20 World Cup," tweeted Parth Jindal, co-owner of Delhi Capitals, on Thursday.

Iyer's injury is a massive setback for the Delhi Capitals. Under Iyer, the Delhi Capitals had performed magnificently in the IPL 2020, reaching the finals of the tournament for the first time since the beginning of the cash-rich league in 2008.

However, with Iyer getting injured, Delhi Capitals would need to look for a new captain to lead them in the upcoming edition of the IPL. So here are four players who could lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021:

Steve Smith:

Steve Smith is the safest choice for Delhi Capitals management. The former Australian skipper has led several IPL teams in the past and has a decent record as captain. In 43 games as IPL captain, Smith has won 25 and lost 17 matches.

Ravichandran Ashwin:

The Delhi Capitals can also hand over the captaincy to Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin is considered to be a street-smart and deep thinking cricketer and has also led Kings XI Punjab in previous IPL seasons. The Chennai lad has won 12 IPL games and lost 16 as skipper.

Ajinkya Rahane:

The Delhi Capitals management could also consider Ajinkya Rahane. Under Rahane, India were able to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia last year for the second consecutive time. Rahane was widely praised for his ability to handle the pressure after India's batting debacle at Adelaide. Rahane has also led IPL sides before and won nine games from 25 matches.

Rishabh Pant:

The emergence of Rishabh Pant the batsman has surely excited the fans and many cricket pundits and fans feel that the 23-year-old could lead Delhi Capitals in Iyer's absence. However, the Delhi lad has no experience of leading a side in the IPL that could go against him.

Shikhar Dhawan:

The Delhi Capitals can consider making Shikhar Dhawan their captain for the upcoming IPL season. Dhawan had also led Sunrisers Hyderabad for two IPL seasons and had performed decently as their skipper.

