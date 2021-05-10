IPL 2021: Though an official confirmation is awaited, the IPL chairman Brijesh Patel has hinted that the remaining games of this year's tournament will be held in September.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will not be held in India following the breach in bio-bubbles that led to the suspension of this season.

Ganguly in an interaction with Sportstar explained that it would be very difficult for the BCCI to maintain the bio-bubbles in India, adding that "quarantine is tough to handle". He, however, noted that IPL 2021 would have continued if cases had not emerged from the bio-bubbles.

"We would have completed the IPL. The players were in the bubble and there were no crowds at the venues. Players were not getting infected. Once the players got affected, we called it off," the former India captain said.

However, Ganguly's statement has disappointed the cricket fans in the country who were hoping to see some action in the near future. However, they need to worry as the BCCI is reportedly looking at venues in other countries for the completion of IPL 2021.

According to a report by Sportskeeda, the Governing Council of the IPL has proposed the BCCI to shift this year's tournament to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Last year's tournament was also held in the UAE -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

The report also claimed that the remaining matches of the IPL 2021 could be played in Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan cricket board has also expressed its desire to hold the games in the country and is in talks with the BCCI for a July-August window.

Meanwhile, the match could also be held in England. According to a ESPNCricinfo report, four English counties -- MCC, Surrey, Warwickshire, and Lancashire -- have also expressed their desire to hold the IPL 2021 and have written to the England Cricket Board (ECB) to extend their proposal to the BCCI.

When will BCCI conduct the remaining games of the tournament?

Though an official confirmation is awaited, the IPL chairman Brijesh Patel has hinted that the remaining games of the tournament will be held in September. While speaking to Cricbuzz, he said that the BCCI is in talks with the ICC and other parties to have to look for a window.

"A September window is being considered. By then the England-India series would be over and foreign players would be ready for the T20 World Cup. That small window is being explored," he told Cricbuzz.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma