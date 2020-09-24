New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has lost crucial wickets in quick succession chasing the mammoth 207-run target set by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the fifth match of Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). RCB skipper Virat Kohli was sent to pavillion for 1 by Sheldon Cottrell. Cottrell and Mohammed Shami dismissed Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe in the first two overs of the innings. Now Aaron Finch and Ab de Villiers are looking to rebuild the innings.

Earlier, Skipper KL Rahul smashed the first century of the 2020 Indian Premier League to become the fastest Indian to reach 2000 IPL runs, breaking a Sachin Tendulkar record. He led his team to set a daunting 206 for 3 against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Thursday. Rahul, who was dropped in the 17th and then again in the 18th over by RCB skipper Virat Kohli, played the role of sheet anchor, scoring 132 off 69 balls that was laced with 14 boundaries and seven sixes.With his spectacular knock, he surpassed Rishabh Pant to post the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL history.

Earlier, Royal Challengers won the toss and opted to bowl first against Kings XI Punjab. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal opened the innings in Match 6 of the IPL 2020 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

