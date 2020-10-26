IPL 2020: The CSK became the first team to get knocked out of the playoff race after Rajasthan Royals registered a comfortable victory over the defending champions Mumbai Indians.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: For Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Superkings, the current IPL season didn't go as planned as the franchise missed out on a playoff spot for the first time in the history of the cash-rich event. This happened on Sunday despite the CSK beating Royal Challengers Bangalore, now third in the points table, by eight wickets.

The CSK became the first team to get knocked out of the playoff race after Rajasthan Royals, who were occupying the last spot ahead of their second league game on Sunday, registered a comfortable victory over the defending champions Mumbai Indians.

After CSK’s fate was sealed, Dhoni’s wife Sakshi took to Instagram to share a heartfelt poem with the disappointed fans. CSK's official Twitter handle also shared Sakshi's poem "It's just a Game..." on their timeline. "The Queen's scroll says it all. #WhistlePodu #Yellove," CSK tweeted, sharing Sakshi's post.

CSK’s victory over Virat Kohli-led RCB on Sunday evening had kept the hopes alive for the Dhoni-led team to qualify for the playoffs. However, by night, these hopes were dashed after the Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians.

The CSK, after the victory, moved to the sixth spot on the points table forcing the CSK to the last place with just eight points in 12 games.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta