IPL 2020: Though the 36-year-old's injury is 'not serious', Saha will likely miss the next two games for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Sunrisers Hyderabad wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha, who suffered a 'groin injury', will likely miss the franchise's next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday. Saha, who will travel to Australia with the Indian cricket team, has been asked by the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) to "adopt a cautious approach".

Though the 36-year-old's injury is 'not serious', Saha will likely miss the next two games for Sunrisers Hyderabad. "It doesn't look very serious at the moment but there is a three-day gap before Sunrisers' next game (vs RCB on October 31). Let's keep our fingers crossed," news agency PTI quoted a BCCI official as saying.

Saha had played a match-winning innings of 87 off 45 balls against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, helping his side win the match. However, he suffered a 'groin injury' in doing so, following which he didn't keep wickets with substitute Shreevats Goswami replacing him.

"Unfortunately, he's got a little groin niggle but hopefully it isn't too bad," SRH skipper Warner said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Saha is a part of the 18-member Indian squad that will play four Tests in Australia later this year. The BCCI had recently asked all the franchises of the IPL to be a bit cautious with regards to fitness of national team players.

India's schedule for Test series in Australia:

1st Test: December 17-21 -- Adelaide Oval

2nd Test: December 26-31 -- MCG

3rd Test: January 7- 11 -- SCG

4th Test: January 15-19 -- Brisbane

India's Test squad against Australia:

Virat Kohli (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar, Ajinkya (vice captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma