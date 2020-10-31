IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians, which is one of the most successful sides in the IPL, now has 18 points with a net run rate of +1.296.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mumbai Indians on Saturday continued its brilliant run in the tournament and defeated Delhi Capitals by 9 wickets. With a thumping win over Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians are assured of a top 2 finish.

Mumbai Indians now have 18 points with a net run rate of +1.296 and finishing the league stage in top two positions will give them two chances in the playoffs to reach the finals of the tournament which will take place on November 10.

Mumbai Indians is one of the most successful sides in the history of the IPL and have three titles under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. However, it seems like their regular captain won't be able to lead them in the playoffs due to a 'hamstring injury'.

"Rohit is getting better and hopefully he’ll be back soon. We need to play another couple of good games and get to the final. This isn’t supposed to be our year, but it’s been working for us so far," said Mumbai Indians stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard.

Delhi Capitals suffer their 4th consecutive loss

While the Mumbai Indians registered another victory, Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals on Saturday suffered their fourth consecutive loss and now need a win desperately to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

Shreyas Iyer's side would now need to win their next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday otherwise they won't be able to seal a place in the IPL 2020 playoffs.

"There are lots of flaws to be pointed out to, but we gotta believe in ourselves and be strong-headed, also be positive. You can't anticipate how it's (the pitch) going to play right from the start," said Iyer in the post-match conference.

Meanwhile, the race to IPL 2020 playoffs has tightened and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders still have a chance to seal a place in the top fours.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma