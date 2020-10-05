IPL 2020, DC vs RCB: Delhi Capitals are at the top of the IPL 2020 points table with 8 points and a net run rate of +1.060.

Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: With a 59-run win over Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore, Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals on Monday moved to the top of the points table Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Delhi Capital, which has won four matches from five games have now 8 points and a net run rate of +1.060.

Now, Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians hold the second spot with 6 points and a net run rate of +1.214 while Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore is third with 6 points and a next run rate of -1.355. Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, is fourth with 4 points and a net run rate of -0.121.

Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad hold the fifth, sixth and seventh place with 4 points each. Kings XI Punjab is at the bottom of the points table with just 2 points and a net run rate of +0.178.

Here's the complete points table of IPL 2020:

Who holds the Orange cap?

KL Rahul holds the orange cap with 302 runs. He is followed by Faf du Plessis and Mayank Agarwal who have scored 282 and 272 runs respectively. Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw have scored 181 and 179 runs respectively.

Devdutt Padikkal, on the other hand, has scored 178 runs. He is followed by Rohit Sharma, David Warner and Rishabh Pant who have score 176, 175 and 171 runs respectively. Sanju Samson has also scored 171 runs in the tournament so far.

Who holds the Purple cap?

Yuzvendra Chahal holds the purple cap with 8 wicket at an average of 14.38. He is followed by Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult and Mohammed Shami who have taken 8 wickets each at an average of 15.75, 19.62 and 19.12 respectively. James Pattinson and Jasprit Bumrah have taken 7 wickets at an average of 22.86 and 25.14.

Meanwhile, Rahul Chahar, Sheldon Cottrell and Piyush Chawla have taken 6 wickets each at an average of 22.50, 23.80 and 25.17 respectively. Rashid Khan, notebly, has taken 5 wickets at an average of 20.80.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma