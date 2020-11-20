Indian Premier League 2020 concluded on November 10, with Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians lifting the IPL trophy for the record-extending fifth time. The tournament had seen five super overs -- the most for any season in league's history.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League set the viewership record with an overall consumption increase of 23 per cent compared to the previous year, tournament's official broadcaster Star India said on Friday.

"It is the biggest IPL the nation has seen and the response from fans and advertisers has been stupendous. The record-breaking opening week gave us the ideal start and laid the foundation for a record-breaking season. We are extremely delighted that this season has been the biggest-ever in terms of viewership, engagement and ad sales," said Star India Sports Head Sanjog Gupta, as quoted in a report by news agency ANI.

The tournament concluded on November 10, with Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians lifting the IPL trophy for the record-extending fifth time. The tournament had seen five super overs -- the most for any season in league's history.

"Season 13 witnessed some explosive matches which were aptly supplemented by innovating programming, world-class production -- both remote and on ground. This would not have been possible without the fantastic work done by the team at BCCI in staging the tournament under extenuating circumstances and seamless functioning from our teams inside the bio-secure bubbles in India and UAE," he added.

Despite lesser matches and fewer channels broadcasting the league, the opening weekend had witnessed a 21 per cent growth in average impressions per match compared to the like period of the last year’s edition

The tournament began on September 19 in Abu Dhabi, nearly six months after being indefinitely delayed amid the threat of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent unavailability of foreign players. The first match was played between defending champions Mumbai Indians and MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings and the latter had registered a five wicket win. The match had witnessed former Indian Cricketer MS Dhoni back in action after a 14-month long hiatus.

