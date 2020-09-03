Former president of Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) and CSK owner N Srinivasan has made it clear that whether Raina will be able to return to the franchise in this season will be decided by the team management led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Suresh Raina’s decision to leave the 13th season of the IPL has become a talking point among fans who are wondering whether the southpaw will be able to return to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in this season or not.

The 33-year-old, who announced his retirement from international cricket last month, has made it clear that the CSK is like a family to him and he wants to play for the franchise for the next 4-5 years. However, it doesn’t seem that Raina will be able to return to the CSK easily for IPL 2020.

Former president of Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) and CSK owner N Srinivasan has made it clear that whether Raina will be able to return to the franchise in this season will be decided by the team management led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Srinivasan said that Raina is like a son for him but his return to the team this year is not in his “domain at all”, adding that the decision on southpaw will lay with the team management, which means skipper Dhoni and CEO KS Viswanathan.

"We own a team, we own the franchise but we do not own players. Team is ours but players are not. I don't own the players," Srinivasan told PTI.

"I am not the cricket captain. I have never told them (team management) whom to play, whom to take in the auction, never. We have the greatest captain of all times. So, why shall I even interfere in cricketing matters?" Srinivasan added.

Raina had returned to India last month, pulling him out of the tournament. Some media reports claimed that Raina pulled out of the tournament after a row with CSK skipper MS Dhoni. The 33-year-old, however, dismissed the reports, saying that there is no issue between him and the CSK.

Raina further said that he is “still young and wants to play for the CSK in the IPL for the next 4-5 years”.

“It was a personal decision and I had to come back for my family. There was something that needed to be addressed immediately on the home front. CSK is my family too and Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) is very important to me and this was a tough decision,” Raina said while speaking to Cricbuzz in an interview.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma