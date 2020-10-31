Rohit Sharma had sustained hamstring injury during the Indian Premier League 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab earlier this month and has not been part of Mumbai Indians' playing XI.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kieron Pollard-led Mumbai Indians made a statement with a thumping nine-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in game 51 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. This was Mumbai’s second win in the tournament in the absence of Rohit Sharma.

Sharma had sustained hamstring injury during match against Kings XI Punjab earlier this month and has not played a match since then. Amid concerns over whether Sharma will be leading the side in the qualifiers, Pollard has provided an important update about his injury.

Speaking at the post-match conference, Pollard informed that Sharma is “getting better and hopefully will be back (in the side soon.”

“Rohit is getting better and hopefully he’ll be back soon. We need to play another couple of good games and get to the final. This isn’t supposed to be our year, but it’s been working for us so far,” Pollard said.

