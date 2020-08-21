RCB Chairman Sanjeev Churiwala came up with a once-and-for-all kind reply on his team’s consistent inability to win the titles, surprisingly, with a more declining performance under Virat Kohli’s captaincy editions.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Bangaloreans have been waiting for their IPL team to win a title since the first edition of the cash-rich league itself. With time the baton of the team was passed on to Virat Kohli but not much changed for the team as for the prospects of winning the title despite having a compact line-up with the best of world’s batsmen.

RCB Chairman Sanjeev Churiwala came up with a once-and-for-all kind reply on his team’s consistent inability to win the titles, surprisingly, with a more declining performance under Virat Kohli’s captaincy editions.

“Look, this is what (the) game is: sometimes you lose, sometimes you win, but let’s not forget what that individual is and what kind of track record he has,” Churiwala told ESPNCricinfo.

“As RCB, as an RCB owner, we are very, very proud that Virat is associated with us,” he added.

In the previous three editions of Indian Premier League, RCB’s performance has been nothing but disappointment, with the team finishing at the last spot in two seasons since 2017. Kohli and team are likely to get on to the field in the United Arab Emirates to change the grim track record of the team.

Churiwala said that his focus was to create a core playing 11 where each and every player gets a meaningful role to play, and that was it.

“Number two, we also wanted to ensure that we have a proper balance between the batting side and the bowling side. We wanted to ensure that there’s strength on both sides. We had identified internally a couple of weaknesses we wanted to work upon, without getting to the specifics, some of the players we’ve chosen this time are to ensure that we stick to that. One of them was that the core players are national players, that’s what we’ve stuck to also this time,” he added.

IPL 2020 will begin from September 19th onward in UAE.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma