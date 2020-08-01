The Emirates Cricket Board has said that it is eager to fill up 30-50 per cent of the stadiums with spectators when the IPL is held in the UAE provided the government there approves.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The preparations are in full swing for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 to November 8. However, this season of the IPL is going to be very different from previous seasons because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

One of the major concerns for the fans is whether they will be allowed to attend the matches in the UAE or not. However, the Emirates Cricket Board has said that it is eager to fill up 30-50 per cent of the stadiums with spectators when the IPL is held in the UAE provided the government there approves.

While speaking to news agency PTI, ECB secretary Mubashshir Usmani said that once it gets the confirmation from the BCCI, “it will go to the UAE government with the complete proposal and SOPs which will be prepared by us and the BCCI”.

Also Read | IPL 2020 schedule likely to be announced by BCCI on this date; check details here

"We will want our people to experience this prestigious event but it is the government's decision. For most events here, the number ranges from thirty to 50 per cent capacity, we are looking at a similar number," Usmani said while speaking to PTI over the phone.

"The UAE government has been very efficient in bringing down the case numbers. We are almost living a normal life with certain rules and protocols to be followed," he added.

Usmani also said that the UAE is ready to host the event and is only awaiting the Indian government's approval, "which should come through soon", going by what Patel said at the time of announcing the tournament dates.

"We are still waiting to hear from the BCCI on the Indian government's approval. Having said that, we are ready. We have plug and play facilities here and have informed them (officials at Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah stadiums) to be ready and they are fully aware of it," Usmani said.

The 13th season of the IPL will be held from September 19 to November 8 in the UAE and the teams will arrive there three-four weeks in advance for training. Most players have not had proper training in India since the lockdown was enforced in March. The UAE had partially hosted the IPL in 2014 due to the general elections in India.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma