New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Ahead of IPL 2020, Ajinkya Rahane has revealed the real reason behind his move to leave Rajasthan Royals and play for Delhi Capitals in the cash-rich Indian Premier League. Rahane was part of Rajasthan Royals since 2011 when he joined the franchise and played 100 IPL games for them, making him the third most-capped player of the team. Rahane was top run-scorer for Rajasthan Royals with 2,810 runs at an average of 34.26 with a strike rate of over 122.

However, in November last year, Rajasthan Royals traded him to Delhi Capitals for the IPL 2020. Given Rahane's contribution to the team, the development shocked the fans of Rajasthan Royals. Now with IPL 2020 set to begin from September 19, the cricketer has revealed the reason behind his move to leave RR.

In an Instagram live with Sports Tak, Rahane said that during the 2019 World Cup, Delhi Capitals mentor Sourav Ganguly had approached him whether he wanted to play for DC and asked him to take his time to decide.

"I remember when I was in Hampshire last year and was playing country cricket, Sourav Ganguly was covering India’s World Cup game. He asked me whether I wanted to play and told me to take my time," Rahane said in an interview with Sports Tak.

"I took my time and the fact that I would get to play under Ganguly and Ponting I felt would help my growth as a player. But as I said, Rajasthan Royals gave me an opportunity and I am grateful to them," the Indian Test vice-captain said.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma