IPL 2020: Who were the orange and purple cap holders of previous season?

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League will be played in the United Arab Emirates from September 19 to November 10. Many of the teams have already reached the UAE and are undergoing several pre-emptive measures in wake of the pandemic, including COVID-19 testing and quarantine norms.

The previous season witnessed Mumbai Indians becoming the most successful side in the history of the tournament after it beat Chennai Super Kings in a last ball thriller in the final held on May 12, 2019.

IPL honours players with several awards at the end of each season, such as Orange Cap, Purple Cap, Maximum Sixes Award, Most Valuable Player and Emerging Player of the Year. The Orange cap is presented to the leading run scorer of the tournament, while the Purple cap is awarded to the leader wicket-taker of the tournament.

Ahead of the thirteenth edition, let us look at the purple and orange cap winners of the previous season and how the contribution of these players helped their side reach the tournament playoffs.

ORANGE CAP WINNER

The orange cap was presented to Sunrisers Hyderabad's opener David Warner. The Australian cricketer scored an impressive 692 runs in 12 innings, averaging 69.2, with eight fifties and a hundred. Warner batted at number two through the tournament and hit 21 sixes and 54 fours in 12 innings.

Warner had to leave the tournament mid-way so as to join Australia's pre-World Cup 2019 training camp. Following his departure, Sunrisers Hyderabad was knocked out by Delhi Capitals in the semi-finals of IPL 2019

Warner had earlier been presented the Orange cap twice already -- first in 2015 when he scored 562 runs and then in 2017 when he scored 641 runs.

PURPLE CAP WINNER

The purple cap was presented to Chennai Super Kings' spin bowler Imran Tahir after he finished the season with an impressive 26 wickets in 17 matches with a strike rate of 14.84 and an economy rate of 6.69. Tahir stood out in the final with two crucial wickets of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. Despite Tahir's efforts, Mumbai Indians managed to beat CSK in a last ball thriller.

Incidentally, Tahir's 26 wickets tally was also the best returns for a spinner ever in the tournament's history. Furthermore, the then 40-year old bowler was the oldest cricketer ever to feature in an IPL final.

