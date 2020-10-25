IPL 2020, MI vs RR: Quinton de Kock on Sunday said that Rohit Sharma is "doing really well and having a speedy recovery".

Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma on Sunday missed his second game of the season. The 33-year-old had suffered a hamstring injury earlier this week against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai. However, Rohit's fans are curious about his return. For all those crazy fans, Mumbai Indians' wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock has provided an important update and said that "he's doing really well and having a speedy recovery".

"He's doing really well, seen him getting back into the swing of things, don't ask me when he's going to be ready because I have no clue about. Looks like he's doing really well and having a speedy recovery," de Kock said before the beginning of the match, as reported by Cricbuzz.

Meanwhile, news agency ANI has reported that the Mumbai Indians management is looking at the next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday for Rohit Sharma to return as that would mean a 10-day break from the day of the injury.

Rohit's injury management is important not only for Mumbai Indians but also for the Indian cricket team as the 33-year-old is an integral part across all formats for the national team. Rohit had suffered a calf injury earlier this year which had seen him return from the New Zealand tour at the start of the year. The injury took place during the fifth T20I and ruled him out of the Test series.

Meanwhile, de Kock also spoke about his own form in this year's IPL and said that the rhythm and momentum have helped him in the tournament so far, noting that he wants to capitalise more.

"From a player's personal point of view, we have a lot of individuals in our team that set a high standard for themselves which is key to our team. We try to keep the standards as high as possible," Cricbuzz quoted him as saying.

