New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The promise of bio-bubbles is one of the significant factors behind the resumption of international and franchise cricket amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus. In weeks leading up to the Indian T-20 league, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) left no stones unturned to ensure a safe and successful tournament.

Players participating in the league will be staying inside the bio-bubble throughout the tournament and have to follow strict protocols, which includes mandatorily wearing badges equipped with bluetooth technology to allow access to their movements and interaction. Another such protocol include the prohibition on going to another player’s room despite staying in the bio-bubble.

What exactly is a bio-bubble?

Bio bubble is an environment which is cut off from the outside world. Its aim is to keep players, support staff and their families participating in the tournament relatively isolated from the outside world so as to minimize the risk of COVID-19 infection.

How was the bio-bubble created?

Player and teams’ support staffs participating in the tournament were tested twice for coronavirus before leaving for the UAE. In Dubai, everyone was quarantined for seven days, as per the protocol. They were allowed to enter the bio-bubble only after being tested negative for coronavirus thrice.

What are the protocols players will have to follow inside the bio-bubble?

One of the protocols dictates that players and support staff will have to mandatorily wear badges equipped with bluetooth technology to allow access to their movements and interaction. Other protocols are: prohibition on going to another player’s room despite staying in the bio-bubble, sitting inside the team bus in a zig-zag fashion and using the designated areas like gym, team room to communicate with other players.

What could be consequences of bio-bubble’s breach?

Players found guilty of wilfully breaching the bio-bubble protocols will face serious consequences, including suspension for few matches.

