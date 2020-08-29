In a statement, the board said that among those who have tested positive include support staff, team management, BCCI staff, IPL operational team, hotel and ground transport Staff, along with the two players. A total of 1,988 RT-PCR COVID tests were carried out between August 20th – 28th across all participant groups in the UAE.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday confirmed that a total of 13 people, including two players, have tested positive for coronavirus after arriving in the UAE for the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier league.

In a statement, the board said that among those who have tested positive include support staff, team management, BCCI staff, IPL operational team, hotel and ground transport Staff, along with the two players. A total of 1,988 RT-PCR COVID tests were carried out between August 20th – 28th across all participant groups in the UAE.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has put in place stringent health and safety protocols for the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 Season, which is scheduled to start from September 19th in the UAE,” the board said.

“Accordingly, upon landing in the UAE, all the participants have followed a mandatory testing and quarantine programme. Total of 1,988 RT-PCR COVID tests were carried out between August 20th – 28th across all participant groups in the UAE. These groups include Players, Support Staff, Team Management, BCCI Staff, IPL Operational team, Hotel and ground transport Staff,” it added.

The board said that all the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members.

“As per the IPL 2020 Health and Safety Protocols testing on all participants will be conducted regularly throughout the IPL 2020 Season,” the board said.

Earlier, quoting sources, the Times of India had reported that the BCCI has put the tournament schedule for the IPL on hold after Chennai Super Kings bowler Deepak Chahar and several support staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

Players participating in the upcoming edition of the IPL underwent a six-day isolation period with testing on day 1, 3 and 6. If they clear all the tests, they will be eligible to enter the tournament's bio-bubble and start training. Subsequently, the players and support staff will be tested every fifth day of the tournament.

The players will have to follow several protocols throughout the tournament, which includes a prohibition on going to another player’s room despite staying in the bio-bubble.

