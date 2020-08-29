The player in question is a right-handed top-order batsman, who has been a part of India A teams in recent past and is a prolific performer in Ranji Trophy.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Ahead of the start of the thirteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have suffered another blow as after a fast bowler, another player of the team has tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday.

According to a report by India Today, the player who has tested positive for COVID-19 is Ruturaj Gaekwad. He was bought by the Chennai Super Kings in December 2018 for the 12th season of the IPL in 2019.

The news came a day after a fast bowler, reportedly Deepak Chahar, along with 10 other staff members of the Chennai Super Kings tested positive for the coronavirus in Dubai, nearly 20 days ahead of the start of the cash-rich Cricket league in United Arab Emirates.

According to the IPL quarantine protocol for COVID positive individual, those who have tested positive will self-isolate for 14 days outside the bio-bubble. “This will follow the Government policy and is currently 14 days. During the 14-day quarantine, the individual will be tested on Day 10, Day 13 and Day 14.”

Following the positive cases, contact tracing will be done as per the health guidelines. “Contact tracing must commence at the earliest. All casual contacts will undergo an RT-PCR test immediately while close contacts will be closely monitored and tested over the next 5 days,” says the IPL health advisory.

It also has to be noted that the CSK was the only team of the eight franchises that held a camp in India before departing to UAE. Following the reports of CSK members testing positive for the coronavirus, BCCI has also reportedly put the tournament schedule on hold.

As per the convention, the first match of the tournament will be played between previous year's runner-up, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings and Rohit-Sharma led defending champions Mumbai Indians.

