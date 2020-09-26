IPL 2020: Now amid the speculations of Raina's return to the team, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan made it clear that it would be impossible for the franchise to think about his return as Raina made himself unavailable and the team management respects his space.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on Friday was defeated by the Delhi Capitals by 44 runs in the seventh match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. With this, Chennai lost its second consecutive match in the IPL after winning the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians.

Now with two losses at the trot, CSK fans have been taking to social media platforms to call for the return of their favourite IPL star Suresh Raina back in the team. Suresh Raina, prior to the start of the tournament in UAE left for India citing personal reasons.

Now amid the speculations of Raina's return to the team, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan made it clear that it would be impossible for the franchise to think about his return as Raina made himself unavailable and the team management respects his space.

"See, we cannot look at Raina because he made himself unavailable and we respect his decision and his space. We are not thinking about its", Viswanathan said as quoted by news agency ANI.

While talking about the defeats Chennai has faced in two games, the CEO said that the team will come back strongly and the fans will again have the smiles back on their face.

"We have been blessed with some of the best fans in the cricketing world and I can assure them that we will bounce back strongly. It is a game and you have your good and bad days. But the boys know what they need to do and the smiles will be back", he said.

Viswanathan also said that a major reason to smile is the fitness of Ambati Rayudu, who is back after suffering a hamstring injury, due to which he missed the last two games.

"As I told you last day (before Delhi Capitals match), Rayudu would miss one game at worst. He is fit and ready for the next game", Viswanathan said.

Chennai will next play Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 2 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai after a break of one week.

Posted By: Talib Khan