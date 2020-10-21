Chennai Super Kings’ chances of qualifying for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2020 dwindled after the seven-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals earlier this week.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Hours after being ruled out of the Indian Premier League 2020 with groin injury, Chennai Super Kings’ Dwayne Bravo on Wednesday shared a heartfelt message for the fans, urging them to keep supporting the franchise in their remaining fixtures of the tournament.

Chennai are placed at the bottom of the points table with just three wins in ten matches. Reacting to the franchise’s performance, Bravo said that the players gave their best this season but things did not work out in their favour.

“It’s sad for me to be leaving my team. To all the Chennai Super Kings fans, I want you all to keep encouraging the team. Keep supporting, all the true diehard CSK fans. This wasn’t the season that we expected, but we gave out best. Keep supporting us and I can guarantee you we are going to come back stronger and better, like champions,” Bravo said in a video posted by the official twitter handle of CSK. Watch the video here:

Champion's message to the Super Fans as he bids adieu. Take care DJ! @DJBravo47 #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/pHFnkHLQzq — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 21, 2020

