IPL 2020: Despite the defeat against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, the internet is going crazy on a video clip of Virat Kohli, which is widely circulated on the social media now and praising him for his adorable gesture.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli manage to make headlines with whatever he intends to do, whether on the field or off the field. His team is also performing at their very best in this year's IPL and is among the top three teams on the points table. However, the RCB has suffered two back to back defeats, against Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on Sunday and Wednesday respectively.

In the viral video clip from Sunday's match, Virat Kohli can be seen on the field making a gesture to his pregnant wife asking her if she has eaten the food or not, to which the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor responded with a thumbs-up gesture. The adorable gesture by the Indian skipper won hearts all over the internet and the netizens can't stop themselves from gushing over their amazing chemistry and love for each other.

Watch the video here:

On Sunday, when RCB clashed with Dhoni's CSK, Virat Kohli's wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma was seen cheering for her husband from the stands. Anushka, who announced her pregnancy a few months back, can be seen in an all-red outfit with a deep V-neckline. She teamed up her dress with large gold hoop earrings.

In another loving post, Virat Kohli recently shared a romantic picture of him and his wife on Instagram. The couple, who are expecting their child in January 2021, can be seen taking a dip in the sea and gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes. Virat credited his best friend and teammate AB de Villiers for the photo in the caption.

View this post on Instagram ❤️🌅 pic credit - @abdevilliers17 😃 A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) onOct 18, 2020 at 7:50am PDT

In the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is at the second spot with 14 points which includes 7 wins and 5 losses of the 12 matches the team had played so far. RCB is just a win away from qualifying for the playoffs. In the 12 matches, skipper Kohli has amassed 424 runs, which includes 3 fifties.

Posted By: Talib Khan