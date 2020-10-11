IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday surpassed Suresh Raina and Gautam Gambhir to achieve couple of new records.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: There's no doubt that Virat Kohli is a cricket legend. The 31-year-old in his career has smashed many records, scripting history on several occasion. Kohli, who is also the skipper of Royal Challengers Bangalore, on Saturday achieved another feat and surpassed Suresh Raina and Gautam Gambhir.

Kohli, who scored an unbeaten 90 on Saturday against Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, achieved a unique record and reached the second spot in the list of players with most fours in Indian Premier League (IPL). Kohli now has 493 fours from 183 matches.

Here's the list of players with most fours in the history IPL:

Shikhar Dhawan -- 534 fours from 165 matches

Virat Kohli -- 493 fours from 183 matches

Suresh Raina -- 493 fours from 193 matches

Gautam Gambhir -- 491 fours from 154 matches

David Warner -- 477 fours from 132 matches

Rohit Sharma -- 446 fours from 194 matches

Virat Kohli surpasses Suresh Raina

During his wonderful innings against Chennai Super Kings, Kohli also surpassed Raina and reached the fifth spot in the list of most sixes by a player in the history of IPL. Kohli now has 197 sixes in 183 IPL matches. Following is the list of players with most sixes in the history of IPL:

Chris Gayle -- 326 sixes in 125 matches

AB de Villiers -- 219 sixes in 160 matches

MS Dhoni -- 214 sixes in 197 matches

Rohit Sharma -- 208 sixes in 194 matches

Virat Kohli -- 197 sixes in 183 matches

Suresh Raina -- 194 sixes in 193 matches

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday defeated Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs in 25th game of IPL 2020. Kohli's unbeaten 90 off 52 balls powered RCB to a competituve 169 for 4 on a slowish track after opting to bat. CSK, however, managed to score just 132, losing 8 wickets in their 20 overs.

Brief Scores:

RCB: 169/4 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 90 not out off 52 balls, Devdutt Padikkal 33 off 33 balls)

CSK: 132/8 in 20 overs (Ambati Rayudu 42, Chris Morris 3/19, Washington Sundar 2/16)

