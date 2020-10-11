IPL 2020: Virat Kohli surpasses Suresh Raina, Gautam Gambhir to reach new milestones
New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: There's no doubt that Virat Kohli is a cricket legend. The 31-year-old in his career has smashed many records, scripting history on several occasion. Kohli, who is also the skipper of Royal Challengers Bangalore, on Saturday achieved another feat and surpassed Suresh Raina and Gautam Gambhir.
Kohli, who scored an unbeaten 90 on Saturday against Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, achieved a unique record and reached the second spot in the list of players with most fours in Indian Premier League (IPL). Kohli now has 493 fours from 183 matches.
Here's the list of players with most fours in the history IPL:
Shikhar Dhawan -- 534 fours from 165 matches
Virat Kohli -- 493 fours from 183 matches
Suresh Raina -- 493 fours from 193 matches
Gautam Gambhir -- 491 fours from 154 matches
David Warner -- 477 fours from 132 matches
Rohit Sharma -- 446 fours from 194 matches
Virat Kohli surpasses Suresh Raina
During his wonderful innings against Chennai Super Kings, Kohli also surpassed Raina and reached the fifth spot in the list of most sixes by a player in the history of IPL. Kohli now has 197 sixes in 183 IPL matches. Following is the list of players with most sixes in the history of IPL:
Chris Gayle -- 326 sixes in 125 matches
AB de Villiers -- 219 sixes in 160 matches
MS Dhoni -- 214 sixes in 197 matches
Rohit Sharma -- 208 sixes in 194 matches
Virat Kohli -- 197 sixes in 183 matches
Suresh Raina -- 194 sixes in 193 matches
Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday defeated Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs in 25th game of IPL 2020. Kohli's unbeaten 90 off 52 balls powered RCB to a competituve 169 for 4 on a slowish track after opting to bat. CSK, however, managed to score just 132, losing 8 wickets in their 20 overs.
Brief Scores:
RCB: 169/4 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 90 not out off 52 balls, Devdutt Padikkal 33 off 33 balls)
CSK: 132/8 in 20 overs (Ambati Rayudu 42, Chris Morris 3/19, Washington Sundar 2/16)
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma