New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Virat Kohli, skipper of the Indian cricket team and Indian T20 Bangalore franchise is also known for his footballing skills. The 31-yr-old has often been seen playing football during warm-up sessions before the game. Kohli recently shared some pictures from one of team's training sessions where he was seen playing football with his teammates.

Kohli's footballing skills earned him laurels from none other than England football team captain Harry Kane. On Tuesday, the RCB shared a video on its Twitter handle with Kohli pitted against AB de Villiers. While Kohli was leading the Hot Dogs side, former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers was in-charge of 'Cool Cats'.

"Kicking off the IPL season with a football match has been a tradition at RCB for many years. It was all smiles in the camp when AB's Cool Cats took on Virat's Hot Dogs," the franchise captioned the video.

Earlier, Kohli has said that both he and AB de Villiers feel that this could be the "breakthrough season" for the Bangalore-based Franchise "I (have) never felt so calm going into a season before. He (ABD) is coming from a very different space and he is enjoying his life and is very relaxed and fit as ever. I feel I am in a much better space, much more balanced, when it comes to environment of (the) IPL," the straight speaking RCB skipper said.

This is the first time he feels that he isn''t carrying any baggage. "Disconnecting with things that have happened in the past and not taking that baggage, as we have done that way too many times," he responded to a query on what has changed for him this season.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha