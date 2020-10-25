Virat Kohli has scored 5827 runs in 188 Indian Premier League appearances at an average of 39.10 and a strike rate of over 131. He has five centuries to his name, four of which came in the 2017 edition of the cash rich league alone.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli equalled Shikhar Dhawan’s record for most half-centuries in the Indian Premier League during his 50-run knock against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. Both Kohli and Dhawan have 39 fifties in 188 and 170 IPL appearances respectively.

Kohli has scored 5827 runs in 188 appearances at an average of 39.10 and a strike rate of over 131. He has five centuries to his name, four of which came in the 2017 edition of the cash rich league alone. Dhawan, on the other hand, has scored 5050 in 170 appearances at an average of 34.82 and a over 126. Hehas two centuries to his name, both of which he slammed during the ongoing edition of the IPL.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja