New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Board of Cricket Control’s (BCCI) decision to hold the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has brought a smile at the faces of the fans.

The IPL, which will be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10 this year, has generally been a batting feast for the players. From Chris Gayle to Virat Kohli to Suresh Raina to Kieron Pollard to David Warner, several batsmen have shown their class and six-hitting ability in the IPL.

As the BCCI announces its decision to hold the IPL, players from different franchises have started their preparations for the 13th season of the cash-rich league. The IPL will be held in the UAE this year and if one goes by the conditions, the batsmen are going to have a feast this year as well as the pitches in the UAE are generally flat, making it difficult for the bowlers.

With the conditions being in favour of the batsmen, we can surely expect some huge sixes and fours in the tournament. So as players prepare for the upcoming season of the IPL, here’s a look at ten batsmen with most sixes in the tournament.

Chris Gayle:

The former West Indies captain has hit most sixes (326) in the IPL. The Jamaican has played over 120 matches in the tournament and is regarded as the most dangerous batsmen in the IPL.

AB de Villiers:

The former South African has played 154 matches in the IPL and hit 212 sixes so far in the tournament. He currently plays for the Royal Challengers Banglore.

MS Dhoni:

The former Indian skipper has played 190 IPL matches – most of them for Chennai Super Kings – and hit 209 sixes in the tournament.

Rohit Sharma:

Rohit Sharma is considered as the most successful IPL captain. The Mumbai Indians skipper has played 188 matches, hitting 194 sixes.

Suresh Raina:

Suresh Raina is considered as the backbone of Chennai Super Kings. He has played 193 IPL matches and hit 194 sixes.

Virat Kohli:

The Indian skipper has played all of his 177 IPL matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore, hitting 190 sixes.

David Warner:

David Warner plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad and has played 126 IPL matches, hitting 186 sixes in the tournament.

Shane Watson:

The former Australian plays for Chennai Super Kings. He has played 134 matches in IPL, hitting 177 sixes.

Kieron Pollard:

The West Indies batsman has hit 148 matches in IPL and hit 176 sixes in the tournament so far.

Yusuf Pathan:

Yusuf Pathan, the elder brother of Irfan Pathan, has played 174 matches in the IPL and hit 158 sixes in the tournament so far.

