New Delhi |Jagran News Desk: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has yet added another feather in his cap. Kohli, who is leading his side against defending champions Mumbai Indians today, has joined the elite list of cricketers who have played 150 matches T20 matches as captain. Kohli has become the fourth cricketer joining the likes of MS Dhoni (273), Darren Sammy (208) and Gautam Gambhir [170], who have captained in T20 cricket for 150-plus times. Kohli donned the captain's hat in 112 matches for RCB, that makes him the 3rd most-capped captain in the history of the cash-rich league. The franchise has won 50 matches and losing lost 56 matches in IPL.

The 31-yr-old has also led the Indian cricket team in 37 T20 Internationals making him only second to former skipper MS Dhoni [72] in terms of most matches as an Indian T20I captain. He has led Indian side to 22 victories and 11 losses.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first. "We wanted to bat first, it has worked well for the teams. It’s a decent shout to defend on this ground. We’re working extra hard on our catching and fielding, but the pitch has played really well. Dew hasn’t come in and KXIP showed we can defend scores on this ground," Kohli said after the toss.

Mumbai have made one change, bringing in Ishan Kishan place of Saurabh Tiwary who is not fit. On the other hand, Bangalore have effected three changes in the XI. Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, and Gurkeerat Singh Mann replace Josh Philippe, Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav. Zampa and Udana are making their debut for RCB.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha