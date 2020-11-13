The argument between Virat Kohli and Ricky Ponting broke out when Ravichandran Ashwin was forced to leave the field after sustaining an injury during a league-stage match of the recently-concluded Indian Premier League 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli had a heated exchange with Delhi Capitals’ head coach Ricky Ponting during a league stage match of the recently-concluded Indian Premier League 2020, Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed.

The argument broke out when Ashwin was forced to leave the field after sustaining an injury during the match. The RCB skipper was not happy with the game briefly becoming stagnant because of Ashwin being sent off and took up the matter with the umpires during the strategic timeout, while Ponting defended Delhi's decision on the same.

Narrating the incident on his Youtube channel, Ashwin said: "I had a back problem when I ran. It was a terrible pain. They took MRI scans and it was traced to a nerve pull to back. I went off after bowling. And you know Ricky, he won't leave any fight. And when RCB questioned, he said we aren't like that, etc. Heat of the moment."

Delhi had comfortably defeated the Virat Kohli's men in the both the league stage matches. The team, however, could not lift the trophy as they were defeated in the finals against Mumbai Indians earlier this week.

With 13 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 30.07, Ashwin had a decent outing in the IPL 2020. The spinner further said in the video that he loved bowling to the Kohli and that the RCB skipper never takes chances against him.

"I have always loved bowling to Virat. He would never take chances against me. Would not give his wicket; it was a matter of pride for him. MS Dhoni also, is like that," he said.

