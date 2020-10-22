IPL 2020: Virat Kohli is now only behind Shikhar Dhawan, who has hit 575 fours in the cash-rich league.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: When it comes to breaking records, Virat Kohli's name always comes on top of the list. The 32-year-old has made a habit of breaking records and creating new ones. On Wednesday, Kohli achieved another feat and became only the second batsman in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to hit 500 fours.

Playing his 186th IPL game against Kolkata Knight Riders, the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper is now only behind Shikhar Dhawan, who has hit 575 fours in the cash-rich league.

Here's a look at players with most fours in the IPL:

Shikhar Dhawan, Delhi Capitals -- 575

Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore -- 500

Suresh Raina, Chennai Super Kings -- 493

Gautam Gambhir -- 491

David Warner, Sunrisers Hyderabad -- 485

The 32-year-old is also the highest run-scorer in the IPL. Kohli, who started playing the cash-rich league in 2008, has scored 5,600 runs in the IPL at an average of 38.33 and a strike rate of 131.50. He also has five centuries and 38 half-centuries to his name.

This year, Kohli's RCB is looking strong and is one of the contenders to qualify for the playoffs. On Wednesday, his side defeated KKR by 8 wickets and moved to the second position at the points table.

Following the match, he took a jibe at RCB's critics and said that many people do not have faith in the side's abilities but all players do have the desired confidence.

"You can have the best players in the world but if you don't have the belief it's no good. Morris is loving the responsibility. He likes to be in a leadership role in the team. Even against Kings, he tried to york Gayle. His energy is amazing. A great, great addition to our squad. Last year he had a tough year. Lot of people went hard at him. But he worked hard. He's seeing the result now and we want him to continue," Kohli said after RCB's match against KKR.

