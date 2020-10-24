Varun Chakravarthy recalled his time as an architect when he could not make ends meet and how switching to cricket in 2015 changed everything for him.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers Varun Chakravarthy on Saturday recalled his cricketing journey after picking maiden five-wicket haul in the Indian Premier League during match against Delhi Capitals. Speaking at the post-match conference, Chakravarthy recalled his time as an architect when he could not make ends meet and how switching to cricket in 2015 changed everything for him.

“This is a surreal moment for me because I didn’t get wickets in the last few gams. I wanted to get one or two wickets today, but I ended up with five,” Chakravarthy said after the match. “I pretty much started my spin bowling in 2018, that’s when I got my breakthrough in TNPL, it’s been high and lows. Last year, I didn’t get many chances and I injured myself. I am grateful for making a comeback this year.”

Chakravarthy’s five wickets for just 20 were instrumental in Kolkata Knight Riders’ 59-run win over Delhi Capitals in game 42 of the IPL 2020. With the win, the Eoin Morgan-men have bolstered their chances of making it to the playoffs.

“I have been working hard, but the motivation and faith has come from a lot of people around me. Around 2015, when I was not making a lot of money, was freelancing and wasn’t able to meet my needs, I thought I would do something different. That’s when I turned to cricket. I still do it and I like that as well (being an architecture),” he added.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja