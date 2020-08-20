Restrata’s cost-effective measures as compared to TATA group, recent first-hand experience with cricket and past experience in handling global sports events, helped in its favour in securing the deal with Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI).

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: With just 30 days remaining for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 to start, a UK-based security and safety firm ‘Restrata’ has secured a deal to build bio-security bubble for the tournament, scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19.

Restrata, which operates out of the United Kingdom and UAE, has secured the deal after pipping Tata group, for this year’s IPL, Times of India reported.

The company, Restrata, was also hired by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to build the bio-security bubble for the recently finished series against West Indies and Pakistan when cricket resumed after 5 months of pause.

The company, which specialises in covering safety, security and mobility operations, was also hired by International Olympics Committee (IOC) during the London Games in 2012.

According to the report by Times of India, Restrata’s cost-effective measures as compared to TATA group, recent first-hand experience with cricket and past experience in handling global sports events, helped in its favour in securing the deal with Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI).

The BCCI has also informed all franchisee owners about the development and Restrata will start working on a central bubble under which this year’s IPL ecosystem will function in the UAE.

The report further stated that Restrata has also offered to bring the trace and track technology to keep a check on a number of people and players who will be working and staying in the specified zones to ensure all COVID-19 related health norms and mandatory social distancing.

"A ring in the finger or a bracelet or a chip in the accreditation card will carry a GPS device to provide the IPL authorities and franchises an accurate, real-time capability to track and trace individuals at all times or any suspected outbreaks of Covid-19 across venues, team hotels, practise facilities etc.," people close to the development said as quoted by Times of India.

The 13th season of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 to November 8, BCCI confirmed last month, adding that it will be a full 51-day tournament.

