New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: With the Kings XI Punjab losing its opening match against Delhi Capitals, netizens were aghast over the team's decision to not send opener Mayank Agarwal to play in super-over. The right-handed batsman single-handedly took his team to the brink of the victory with his terrific knock of 89 runs from 60 deliveries. As Kings XI Punjab was inching close to victory, he was dismissed by Marcus Stoinis while attempting an ambitious stroke only to be caught Shimron Hetmyer. Many IPL enthusiasts took to Twitter expressing surprise over team's decision to not send Agarwal who was in terrific form.

Here are some of the reactions

'Worst Decision'

@lionsdenkxip did not sent #mayankaggarwal for batting in super over is worst decision. This will cost them two points. #KXIPvsDC — JINKY (GAK) (@iamGAK4) September 20, 2020

Why would you not?

Why would you not let #MayankAgarwal come to bat when he had the momentum on his side till 3 balls before...

Bizzare decision by @lionsdenkxip management to say the least!#DCvKXIP — Satya Yerramilli (@satyayvs) September 20, 2020

'Punjab ka Bahut kharab Decision'

Punjab ka Bahut kharab Decision __... #mayankagarwal ko aana chahiye tha Super Over Mai ...

Well Done @mayankcricket for Superb Knock __...

Congratulations @DelhiCapitals for 1st Win In 2020. Best Wishes for upcoming Matches @DelhiCapitals

Also Good Wishes to @lionsdenkxip — SHIVAM GAUTAM (@TechieShivam) September 20, 2020

And this

Marcus Stoinis'' all-round brilliance along with Kagiso Rabada''s Super Over finesse won the game for Capitals after both teams scored 157 in regulation time. In the super over, Kagiso Rabada once again proved his bowling prowess as he removed KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran of successive deliveries to end KXIP's innings.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha