Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore were knocked out of the Indian Premier League 2020 after a six-wicket defeat against Hyderabad in the eliminator.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli on Friday shared an emotional post after the franchise' campaign in the Indian Premier League 2020 came to a sordid end with the defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Taking to Twitter, Kohli thanked his fans for their "love and support" and said he is proud of the RCB squad even though "things did not go their way" this season.

"Together through the highs and lows. It's been a great journey for us as a unit. Yes, things did not go our way but proud of the whole group. Thank you to all out fans for your support. Your love makes me stronger. See you all soon," Kohli tweeted, along with a picture of the RCB squad.

Together through the highs and lows. It's been a great journey for us as a unit. Yes things did not go our way but proud of the whole group. Thank you to all our fans for your support. Your love makes us stronger. See you all soon. #PlayBold @RCBTweets ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jIULXT0DLz — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 6, 2020

RCB were knocked out of the tournament after a six-wicket defeat against Hyderabad in the eliminator of IPL 2020. After the defeat, Bangalore fans came down heavily on skipper Virat Kohli over his failed experiment as an opening batsman. Kohli, who otherwise bats at number 3, walked in as opener with Devdutt Padikkal after Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bowl first.

The move backfired as the RCB skipper was dismissed for just 6 in the second over of the match. Wickets tumbled for the team in the middle overs and they could manage only 131 on the scoreboard — a total that proved to be below par. Hyderabad chased down the score in the final over of the match owing to a classy knock of 50 by Kane Williamson.

Kohli has captained the RCB side since 2013 and the team is yet to lift the IPL trophy.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja