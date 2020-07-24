IPL 2020 will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 to November 8.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The 13th season of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 to November 8, confirmed IPL chairman Brijesh Patel, adding that it will be a full 51-day tournament.

While speaking to news agency PTI, Patel said that the Governing Council of the IPL will likely meet in the coming week to discuss about the schedule of the cash-rich league while adding that they are expecting the government approval to come through.

The IPL chairman further said that the Standard Operating Procedure to combat the ongoing coronavirus crisis is being prepared and the BCCI will formally write to the Emirates Cricket Board.

"We are making the SOP and it will be ready in a few days. To allow crowd or not depends on the UAE government. Anyway social distancing has to be maintained. We have left it for their government to decide on that. Will also be writing to the UAE board formally," Patel told PTI.

According to PTI, the IPL will be played at three grounds -- Dubai International Stadium, Sheikh Zayed Stadium (Abu Dhabi) and the Sharjah ground -- in the UAE and the BCCI will be renting the grounds of the ICC Academy for training of the teams.

The players, however, won't need to be in quarantine if they are carrying a COVID-19 negative test report, as per coronavirus guidelines in the UAE. However, they will have to undergo a test in abence of a COVID-19 test report.

The path to conduct the IPL was cleared after the ICC postponed the World Cup 2020 that was supposed to be held in Australia in October and November due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, it is expected that with each and every team needing at least a month's time to train, the IPL franchises will be leaving base by August 20 which gives them exactly four weeks time to prepare.



The 13th season of the IPL was originally scheduled to start at the end of March but the COVID-19 pandemic and the travel restrictions that were put in place to contain the virus, led to an indefinite postponement. However, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had always maintained that the event will be held some time this year.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma