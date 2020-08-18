Tata Sons is leading the race for the title sponsorship rights and has also submitted its expression of interest to the BCCI.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The announcement of the new title sponsor of Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 13 is likely to be made today with several companies scheduled to submit their bids to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The search for a new title sponsor began after VIVO pulled out its name 1.5 months before the start of the cash-rich event amid the deteriorating ties between India and China.

According to reports, Tata Sons is leading the race for the title sponsorship rights and has also submitted its expression of interest to the BCCI.

Although the submission of EOI does not guarantee the placing of bid, MoneyControl quoted sources saying that the salt-to-steel conglomerate is the favourite among the brands in the race.

Other companies expected to submit their bid to the BCCI today include Byju's, Reliance Jio, Dream11 and Unacademy.

Earlier this month, Baba Ramdev's Patanjali had said that it was considering to bid for the title sponsorship of the event, scheduled to be held in UAE from September 19.

Earlier, the IPL governor body had retained Vivo as the title sponsor for the 2020 edition. However, the decision triggered a massive backlash against the Indian cricket board as it had promised to reconsider the Chinese firm's contract following the Galwan Valley clashes in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed by the Chinese PLA troops.

Following the backlash, the BCCI and the Vivo decided to suspend their partnership for the 2020 edition of the IPL. However, the firm may return as the title sponsor in next year's edition as its contract will end in 2023. Vivo's exit, however, opened the doors of opportunity for many other brands, to become a part of the world's most premium cricket league.

