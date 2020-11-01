IPL 2020: While MS Dhoni has confirmed that he will play in IPL 2021, he on Sunday hinted that he might step down as Chennai Super Kings skipper.

Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Will Mahendra Singh Dhoni play in India Premier League (IPL) 2021? This question has been frequently asked by the fans of the Chennai Super Kings skipper. However, the 39-year-old brought an end to this debate on Sunday when he said that IPL 2020 is 'definitely not' his last season with the CSK.

However, the fans were left confused once again when Dhoni, after Chennai Super Kings 9-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab, said that it is time to "hand it over to the next generation".

"Very proud the way they played their cricket. It would have been very tough 6-7 games. You won't want to be in a dressing room that is not really enjoying cricket. You want to keep coming up with different ideas but if the dressing room atmosphere is not happy, it becomes very tough. A lot depends on what the BCCI decides upon the auction," the former Indian wicket-keeper batsman said during the post-match conference on Sunday.

"We need to slightly change our core group and look for the next ten years. At the start of the IPL, we made a team and it served well. There comes a time where you have to shift a bit, hand it over to the next generation. We'll come back strong, that's what we are known for," he added.

While Dhoni has made it clear that he will play the IPL 2021, many fans and cricket experts believe that he might step down as CSK skipper.

Chennai Super Kings, which has won the IPL thrice, had a dismal run in the tournament and Dhoni's side were able to win just six games of their 14 matches in the tournament. Several cricket pundits have questioned the CSK management and Dhoni over their policy and believe that the side needs to make some changes.

