New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kings XI Punjab batsman Mandeep Singh dedicated the team’s win against Sunrisers Hyderabad to his father Hardev Singh, who passed away on Saturday morning after prolonged illness.

Punjab had clinched a 12-run win over Hyderabad to climb to the fifth spot in the points table of the Indian Premier League 2020. Singh was hailed by fans and cricket fraternity alike for turning up for the game just hours after losing his father.

Earlier in the day, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar had lauded Mandeep Singh and Nitish Rana for turning up to play despite family tragedies.

Loss of a loved one hurts, but what’s more heartbreaking is when one doesn’t get to say a final goodbye. Praying for @mandeeps12, @NitishRana_27 and their families to heal from this tragedy. Hats off for turning up today. Well played. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 24, 2020

Singh played a brief innings of 17 off 14 balls before being dismissed by Rashid Khan in the fifth over of the match. Punjab could only manage to put up 126 on the scoreboard. Chasing the total, Hyderabad were cruising at 56 for no loss until the seventh over. Three quick wickets of David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, and Abdul Samad brought Punjab back into the game, but they lost track again in the middle overs owing to a steady partnership between Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar.

The David Warner-men needed just 27 runs off the last four overs with two well set batsmen in the middle, but four quick wickets turned things around. Hyderabad eventually collapsed at 114, losing the game by 12 runs. This is the lowest total successfully defended by Kings XI Punjab in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja