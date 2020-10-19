New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Fans and cricket fraternity alike went berserk on social media as Kings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians in a nail-biting IPL  game that was decided in the second Super Over for the first time in the history of the league.

Chasing a total of 177, KL Rahul played a captain's knock of 77 to guide his team to a tie from a losing position. The match went into the Super Over, only to be tied again when both teams could score only five runs off six balls. The tie headed the game into the Second Super over as per the amended rules by the ICC, and from there Punjab clinched the win to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

This is the first time in the history of the Indian Premier League that a match dragged into the second Super Over. Here are some reactions on Twitter.

Opting to bat first, Mumbai got off to a poor start, losing their top order inside the powerplay. Quinton de Kock steadied the innings in the middle overs, scoring 53 off 43 balls. A blistering knock by Kieron Pollard guided the team to 176 -- a total that was equalled by Punjab owing to a phenomenal innings of 77 by KL Rahul under pressure. 

Punjab are placed sixth in the points table, with just three wins in nine matches. They can still qualify for playoffs if they win all the matches. 

Posted By: Lakshay Raja