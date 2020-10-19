Kings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians in the second Super Over of game 35 in Dubai. This is the first time in the history of the Indian Premier League that a match dragged into the second Super Over.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Fans and cricket fraternity alike went berserk on social media as Kings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians in a nail-biting IPL game that was decided in the second Super Over for the first time in the history of the league.

Chasing a total of 177, KL Rahul played a captain's knock of 77 to guide his team to a tie from a losing position. The match went into the Super Over, only to be tied again when both teams could score only five runs off six balls. The tie headed the game into the Second Super over as per the amended rules by the ICC, and from there Punjab clinched the win to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

This is the first time in the history of the Indian Premier League that a match dragged into the second Super Over. Here are some reactions on Twitter.

What a Match! Never seen a match like this before! Incredible! Can only be in an IPL T20. pic.twitter.com/cQlRRKzTED — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) October 18, 2020

This is by far one of the best match of IPL, no team is giving up, literally from bowlers to fielders everyone is putting there 100%. What a match to witness. — ABD THE BEST. (@cranniesnnooks) October 18, 2020

It is not Sunday it is #SuperOver day what a match what the save this is during #MIvsKXIP pic.twitter.com/TVIttyF8Vx — Shams Tabrez Fathan (@STabrezfathan) October 18, 2020

How good is @Jaspritbumrah93 in a super over!! You feel for @klrahul11 had Jordan not decided to run the whole stadium during the second run his side would win. Basic. Thank god @MdShami11 did what he did! This is unreal. What a match! — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 18, 2020

If I had to pick one moment, from all the manic moments in this game, it would be @mipaltan playing too safe in the 1st super over with only 6 to get. But there were so many. What a Sunday! In these times, what would we do without sport, without cricket!

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 18, 2020

Opting to bat first, Mumbai got off to a poor start, losing their top order inside the powerplay. Quinton de Kock steadied the innings in the middle overs, scoring 53 off 43 balls. A blistering knock by Kieron Pollard guided the team to 176 -- a total that was equalled by Punjab owing to a phenomenal innings of 77 by KL Rahul under pressure.

Punjab are placed sixth in the points table, with just three wins in nine matches. They can still qualify for playoffs if they win all the matches.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja