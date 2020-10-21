IPL 2020: This was Chennai third blow in the tournament after deputy Suresh Raina had to return home due to family reasons and ace off-spinner Harbhajan Singh too decided against flying into UAE for the IPL 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In another blow for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020, West Indies' star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been ruled out of the cash-rich league with just 4 matches remaining for Chennai's stint in the IPL.

Throwing light on Bravo's availability, CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan as reported by news agency ANI said that Bravo will not be a part of the tournament any further and is all set to head home. Bravo suffered a groin injury earlier during the match against the Delhi Capitals in Sharjah.

"No, Bravo isn't playing any more part this time around and the groin injury has ruled him out. He will be flying back in a day or two," the CEO said as quoted by ANI.

Asked if the absence of these two made a lot of difference as the CSK unit could for the first time end at the bottom of the points table, the CEO said decisions have always been respected in the franchise irrespective of whether a player is senior or junior.

"Undoubtedly Raina and Harbhajan are both vital cogs in the CSK unit and they were missed. But you have to respect personal decisions and that is how we function irrespective of whether it is a senior or junior player," Viswanathan said.

Raina, one of the top run-getters in the league, flew back after having arrived in UAE with the team. His absence saw the unit try out a number of options in the middle-order, but the likes of Kedar Jadhav could not match up to Raina's numbers.

Raina, one of the best finisher in IPL history, decided to end his stint at the IPL shortly after his arrival in the UAE. His absence was felt by the team as the CSK is struggling at the last position in the points table with only three wins of their 10 games. Now with Bravo's sent-off, it will be hard for CSK to choose a player with as much skill as Bravo, who is considered as the best in death overs.



