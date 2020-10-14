New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kings XI Punjab batsman Chris Gayle has hinted he will play his debut Indian Premier League 2020 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday. Gayle, who is regarded as one of the best T-20 batsman, has not played a single match in the tournament so far.

In a short video shared by the official Twitter handle of Kings XI Punjab, Gayle said that “the wait is over” for all those who wished to see him in action at cricket field “for such a long time.”

“To all the fans out there, the wait is over. The Universe boss is back. I know you have been waiting for such a long time, the wait is over unless something dramatic happens to the Universe boss again, which I hope not,” Gayle said.

Punjab is placed at the bottom of the points table, with just one win in seven matches.Gayle said he is confident that Punjab will win all seven remaining games of the tournament to enter the playoffs.

“I know we are at the bottom of the table but it is still possible. Seven games to go and we can win all seven, it is still possible,” he said.

Punjab had managed to Gayle on board in the Indian Premier League auction in 2018. The Jamaican cricketer was set to be part of team’s playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad but was rendered unfit at the last moment due to food poisoning.

Gayle had last played competitive cricket for Chattogram Challengers at the Bangladesh Premier League in January, this year. He had pulled out of the Carribean Premier League earlier this year citing personal reasons.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja